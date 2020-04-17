Debris from deadly crash flew 9 houses down, police say driver ran stop sign at 2x the speed limit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police said the driver of a Nissan GTR died after running a stop sign and causing a fiery three-car crash Friday morning in East El Paso.

The crash happened at about 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Edgemere and Wedgewood. The Nissan was going north on Wedgewood when it collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer going west on Edgemere, police said in a news release. The Chevrolet then hit a BMW.

The driver of the Nissan, who has not been publicly named as police locate the next of kin, was dead at the scene.

Craig Delman, the 69-year-old driver of the BMW, was sent to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Neighbors who live on Wedgwood heard the crash. However, it was so loud people a few streets down heard it too.

“I was in the house and heard a loud crash and then I heard skid marks people were sliding like a car was sliding down the road. I lifted up my blind and then I saw a car on fire,” said Belinda Hover a Wedgewood Resident.

A cloud of smoke and fired was coming from the car after it crashed.

“Its scary because it’s the worst wreck I’ve seen on this street ever,” said Hover.

Hover said she immediately checked on her Wedgewood Drive neighbors, where the crash happened.

“I talked to my neighbor down the street, where one of the cars ended up in her yard. She was out watering and thank God she had walked in to wash her hands and she was safe. Because she was out in her yard where one of the cars ended up,” said Hover.

Hover lives a few houses down and said debris from the crash landed near her yard and other parts of the street.

“Then you look down the street there’s a battery what three houses down from the wreck there’s a tire about six houses down the street. You know you don’t feel safe on this street when you know people are going that fast.”​​

Belinda Hover says even though the speed limit on Wedgwood is 35 mph people drive must faster.