EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A shooting was reported shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the food court and Dillard’s Department Store at Cielo Vista Mall in East El Paso.

A large police presence, as well as ambulances, was seen pulling up to the parking lot Thurday afternoon.

Reports of at least one fatality in the incident and four people injured are unconfirmed.

In a text alert at 5:49 p.m. MST, the El Paso Police Department said the scene was “still active.”

According to sources from El Paso Matters, two people were admitted to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.