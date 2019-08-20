Deadly crash shuts down I-10 East closed from Vado to Mesquite

1  of  2
Photo Credit: NM Roads

New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down all lanes of I-10 East from Vado to Mesquite.

Investigators have not released information about how the crash happened, or the vehicles involved.

It is unclear if there are any additional injuries.

Traffic cameras operated by the New Mexico Department of Transportation show drivers forced to exit I-10 East at Vado.

According to police, drivers should expect delays. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

