Deadline to pay 2020 property taxes coming up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you haven’t paid your 2020 property taxes, the window to do so is closing soon.
The deadline to pay 2020 property taxes is Monday, Feb. 1. Property owners can pay online, by mail or in person at County Tax offices, some of which will have extended hours through January.
Property owners are encouraged to pay their taxes before the Feb. 1 deadline to avoid late fees and interest.
Payment options include:
- Online at the City of El Paso Tax Office website or by phone at (915) 212-0106
- With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience fee)
- With e-check
- By mail
- City of El Paso Tax Office, P.O. Box 2992, El Paso, TX 79999-2992
- In person
- County Tax Office locations
- Ascarate Annex (Main Office), 301 Manny Martinez Dr., 1st Floor, El Paso, TX 79905
- Ysleta Annex, 9521 Socorro Rd., Suite B4, El Paso, TX 79927
- Northeast Annex, 4641 Cohen Suite B, El Paso, TX 79924
- Eastside Annex, 2350 George Dieter Dr., Suite B Room 211, El Paso, TX 79936
- County Tax Office locations
- Extended hours: Saturdays, Jan. 16, 23 and 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Mobile Bank at Central Appraisal Office located at 5801 Trowbridge, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 to Jan. 29. Tax bill must be presented. Cash, checks and money orders accepted.
Property tax bills may also be printed by visiting the Tax Office website and selecting “Pay Your Taxes.”
For more information, visit the Tax Office website, email citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov or call 212-0106.
