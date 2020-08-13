Deadline approaching for landlords to apply for second round of EP Rent Help Program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Landlords can once again apply for up to three months of COVID-19 rental assistance including August as part of the second round of the EP Rent Help program.

Landlords wishing to receive rental assistance on behalf of their tenants who are at risk of eviction due to financial hardships brought on by COVID-19 should visit EPRentHelp.org to get verified to participate in the program and to submit their joint landlord-tenant application.

All applications must be submitted via EPRentHelp.org by 11:59 p.m. MDT on Sunday, August 16, 2020, to be considered in this round of funding.

Any application materials submitted after August 16, will be considered on a rolling basis and only if funding allows.

Facts About the EP Rent Help Program:

▪ The EP Rent Help Program has already committed more than $1.5 million in federal CARES Act funding to landlords within the City of El Paso.

▪ Landlords must apply on behalf of their tenants to receive assistance.

▪ Tenants will be required to provide information to their landlords to complete the application.

▪ We will not ask your immigration status nor will it be used in making decisions about who receives funding awards.

▪ Once applications are verified, funds will be disbursed directly to landlords.

For more information, visit EPRentHelp.org.