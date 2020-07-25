Deadliest COVID-19 week in El Paso comes to a close with 3 new deaths, including teenage girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso announced three additional deaths associated with COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities in the Sun City this week to 42 — by far the deadliest week in the battle against the virus since the pandemic began. To date, 221 people have died in El Paso from the virus.

The City of El Paso reports one of the deaths Saturday morning is the youngest patient to date, a teenage girl. It’s unclear if the girl is 19-year-old Dariana Rubio, who died earlier this week from an illness her family suspected was COVID-19 according to El Paso Matters.

The two other deaths were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. City health officials say all three patients had underlying health conditions.

El Paso surpassed the number of deaths in Juárez this week for the first time. As of Saturday morning, Juárez had 21 reported deaths since Sunday.

El Paso also reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, marking a decline in the number of new cases. There were 1,839 new virus cases recorded this week, down from 2,033 the previous week.

There are currently 310 people hospitalized, a decrease of seven from the day before. There are 97 patients in ICU and 49 of those are on ventilators. Saturday is the first time El Paso’s ICU count has dropped below 100 since July 15.