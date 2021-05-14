DeadBeach Brewery breaks ground on new South-Central El Paso facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — DeadBeach Brewery broke ground on its new regional production facility on Friday morning, setting the stage for the brewery to distribute their brews to more than 28 markets.

The facility will serve as the brewery’s new brewhouse and canning facility and will have the capability to produce thousands of cans and kegs each year. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“You’re gonna see your homegrown beer in different states, different cities and we are so excited here at DeadBeach to be able to do that for our community and, of course, it could not be without all of the support the community members have given us,” said Veronica Hernandez, Advertising and Marketing director for DeadBeach.

The building will also serve as the brewery’s headquarters and administrative office space. Once the building is completed, its beers will be available in six states, including in New Orleans, Denver and San Diego.

