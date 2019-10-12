Dead fish at Ascarate Lake caused by heavy rains, overcast skies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A recent rest by Texas Parks & Wildlife Department shows the recent increase in fish deaths at Ascarate Lake was caused by a dissolved oxygen crash. In short, heavy rains and overcast skies were enough to kill hundreds of fish.

On October 4, El Paso County Parks & Recreation sent lab samples to TPWD after dead fish began appearing on the shoreline of Ascarate Lake.

“We are fortunate that we are gonna have the subject matter experts here from Texas Parks and Wildlife department here on Friday, on a project that we were working on to increase the population of fish in the lake and the fish habitat at Ascarate Lake,” Veronica Myers, El Paso County Parks and Recreation Director said.

Friday, TPWD visited Ascarate Lake to install 17 fish attractors, and to conduct an electrofishing survey of the lake. During TPWD’s visit, water oxygen levels were tested and it was determined that the levels are improving significantly.

However, the results of the survey determined that a large amount of the Bass and Sunfish population did not survive the recent dissolved oxygen crash.

The postponed Catfish drop has been rescheduled for Tuesday, October 15.