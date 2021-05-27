DEA warns of dangers of opioid crisis impacting communities in one hour special

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In case you missed it, the Drug Enforcement Administration recently partnered with the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation and our sister station in New Mexico KRQE, as part of Operation Engage to air a one-hour television special about the recent opioid threat and what families should know about it.

The special is called “The State of Addiction: What Every Family Needs to Know.” It aired on Monday.

“We examined how this crisis is impacting our schools, families, our healthcare system, and how it is affecting law enforcement,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the DEA’s El Paso Division.

The show had various experts from different fields. Some of the speakers included elected officials, medical professionals, addiction and recovery experts, as well as behavioral health experts.

“They delved into how opioids affect the human brain, the signs of substance use disorder and what recovery options are available in our state. They also discussed how they are addressing this deadly disease and ways to stop this growing crisis. Some of the panelists even answered questions from the public in a Facebook Live that followed the special,” said Briano.

You can watch the entire segment by clicking here.

