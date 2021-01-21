DEA Tip of the Week: Signs your teen is using marijuana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Even if your child denies it, there are some signs of teenage marijuana use you should be aware of.

“I’ve shared in past segments that the isolation of the pandemic has increased drug use among teenagers by as much as 60 percent,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso Division. “Parents have a tough challenge because some signs of drug use are similar to anxiety symptoms.”

So how can parents tell the difference? What do parents need to look out for?

Briano said these are some behavioral changes to be concerned about:

Behaviorally, teens isolate from their family to hide what they are doing.

When they start using marijuana and other illegal drugs, they may become paranoid or worried they’ll be discovered.

They may become irritable when questioned, aggressive when confronted or deny parents entry into their bedrooms or other personal space.

These are some physical changes to watch out for:

In addition to unusual behavioral changes, look for an accompanying pungent “skunky” smell, like burnt oregano.

Teenagers may attempt to conceal the smell of smoke with excessive room deodorizer or cologne or perfume.

Teenagers may also develop a sudden need to secure money to feed their growing drug use.

They may begin to sell their personal possessions, even things they value. Or they may resort to selling things around the house.

What can a parent do if they recognize some of these signs?

“First, let teens know you care about them, that you are there for them, and that you love them. Express your concern and that you want to help. Offer the teen several options for help, so they don’t feel cornered,” said Briano.

Briano also said parents can call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP to receive guidance. This hotline offers free, confidential, treatment referral and information service for individuals and families facing substance abuse. You can call 24/7, 365 days a year, and operators speak English and Spanish.