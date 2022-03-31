EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the DEA’s El Paso Division say it is important for kids kids to have a conversation about drug use if they want their kids to be informed about marijuana.

DEA PIO Carlos Briano says that kids need to be able to confide in their parents so they have someone open to talk to.

“Parents are scared, that’s why the DEA provides these resources it’ll give them the knowledge they need but also some suggestions on how to start the topic.”

Briano says that it is also important to educate teachers on this topic and how to talk with their students due to some not having a parental figure in their lives. He believes that having teachers educate in school and parents in the home will help the students understand the topic even more.

“They’re with kids a lot – every day for 8 hours – so they may see, and they may have the conversation with their students.”

What is also important to note, according to Briano, is the drug education does not stop after high school. Educating those in college institutions needs to happen as well, since most who attend are away from their home environment

“It doesn’t stop when they graduate from high school, unfortunately, so because of that we have resources for college universities,” Briano shares.

The DEA has tips and information on their website for parents and students to read if they are need of education about the danger of drug use.

