DEA reminds public that authorized locations collect expired and unwanted medications year-round

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you missed National Take Back Day, the day the Drug Enforcement Administration encourages the public to drop off their unused and expired medications for proper disposal, you don’t have to wait until the next Take Back Day in October.

The DEA has authorized locations that collect expired, unused or unwanted medications year-round. You can find those locations at deatakeback.com. Just scroll to the tab that reads “collection site locator.”

The DEA encourages anyone with expired medications to dispose of them properly.

“It’s a public safety and public health issue. Like I’ve said numerous times, medicines that languish in home cabinets are very susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are extremely high. And unfortunately, so are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the DEA El Paso Division.

The DEA said this past weekend was another successful National Drug Take Back Day.

“The citizens of El Paso dropped off nearly 3,000 pounds of medications. In New Mexico, we collected almost 5,000. That’s an extra ton compared to the October event. That’s the third-highest amount we’ve collected in our division since the program started 11 years ago. We are very thankful to the community for answering the call,” Briano said.

