DEA Museum offers family friendly entertainment and resources for teens and teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Now that summer is in full gear, parents may be looking for fun, wholesome activities for their families. You can enjoy the DEA Museum from the comfort of your own home.

“I know there are a lot of families who enjoy visiting museums. And perhaps many of your viewers are not aware that DEA has a museum. I definitely want them to add it to their list of museums to visit in 2021 when it opens up again in October. But in the meantime, I want everyone to visit deamuseum.org to learn more about it and to learn how you can visit it virtually,” said Carlos Briano, the Public Information Officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso Division.

The website has eight virtual exhibits on a wide variety of topics.

“The viewer controls the virtual exhibits so you can read at whatever speed you want and stay as long as you want. And for those who prefer an auditory museum experience, there are hundreds of lecture series on a wide range of topics. We have lectures that go back all the way to 2003,” said Briano.

Children and teenagers can download the Junior Special Agent Training Manual. They can help the DEA solve some cases. The website also has some educational resources for middle school teachers. Visit deamuseum.org.