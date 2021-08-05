DEA makes free drug prevention curriculum available to teachers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students are back in school at many districts in our area. The Drug Enforcement Administration has a free, drug prevention curriculum available to teachers and administrators.

The DEA said it’s great to see schools quickly returning to campus learning following a post-pandemic virtual learning environment.

“As a former public school teacher, I know how important it is to empower students to proactively choose a healthy lifestyle. At DEA, we believe that also requires students to understand the impacts of drug misuse. That’s why the past four years we’ve partnered with Discovery Education to create the award-winning Operation Prevention, a free curriculum full of resources that focus on stimulants, depressants, inhalants, hallucinogens, steroids, opioids and marijuana. And what is really great, it’s completely free to schools who want it. All they have to do is request the curriculum,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the DEA El Paso division.

The curriculum is geared for students third grade and up. The DEA said it explains the dangers of drug use and teaches students proactive ways to say no.

“There are dynamic activities for each topic, imbedded videos, plus an educator guide for the entire series centered around the idea of protecting the brain and body. They work great in traditional, remote, and hybrid learning environments,” said Briano.

Teachers and administrators can get access to this free resource at operationprevention.com.