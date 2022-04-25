EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.

El Paso will have ten locations, including El Paso DEA at 660 S. Mesa Hills Dr. Other El Paso partners include Texas DPS, UTEP, El Paso Police, El Paso County Sheriffs, Anthony PD, El Paso Water, EPISD, and more.

“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused. Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that in the United States, more than 106,000 people died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending November 2021, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded, with opioid-related deaths accounting for 75 percent of all overdose deaths.

For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or no longer needed—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. These efforts are directly in line with DEA’s priority to combat the overdose epidemic in the United States.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, DEA and its law enforcement partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. DEA will accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

A location finder and partner toolbox are also available at www.DEATakeBack.com for easy reference to April 30 collection sites.

