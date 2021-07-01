DEA encourages Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to earn their Red Ribbon patch with their drug-free program

FILE- In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Cub Scouts watch a race during the Second Annual World Championship Pinewood Derby in New York’s Times Square. In January 2020, the Boy Scouts of America will increase its annual youth membership fee by more than 80% as it faces a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This July, the Drug Enforcement Administration is encouraging Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Scout troop leaders to start planning activities to earn the Red Ribbon DEA Patch.

The DEA said the Red Ribbon Patch Program is designed to provide Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts the opportunity to earn a patch from the DEA by engaging in anti-drug activities in celebration of Red Ribbon Week.

“We want to empower young scouts to engage with the community through drug-free activities. And I know scouters are always looking to earn new patches,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for DEA El Paso Division.

In order to earn a patch, the scout or their troop needs to coordinate an anti-drug activity celebration for Red Ribbon Week for the community or at their school between July 1 and November 30. The scout needs to attend the activity and take the Drug Free Pledge.

If they do those things, the scout is eligible to request the patch. Their scoutmaster just needs to fill out and submit the Activity Report before November 30.

“Scouts and troops can organize an activity during the entire summer if they don’t want to wait until the fall when school starts again. Plus the activity can be virtual!” said Briano.

For ideas on ways scouts can earn a patch go to getsmartaboutdrugs.com and click the “Get Involved” tab.

The DEA said it has a limited number of patches every year, so scouts are encouraged to start early.