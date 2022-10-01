EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DEA El Paso Sac Millard addresses local media to discuss the latest enforcement action and why the star on the mountain will be red in October.

DEA Special Agent in Charge, Greg Millard will address local media on Oct. 1 regarding the latest national enforcement surge that removed 10.2 million fake pills and 989 pounds of fentanyl powder from communities throughout the country, including West Texas and New Mexico. SAC Millard will also discuss how the star on the mountain will shine red for the month of October in commemoration of Red Ribbon Week Remembering Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena.”

