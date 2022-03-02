El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division has a new Special Agent in Charge (SAC).

On Friday Feb. 18, 2022, DEA Administrator Anne Milgram named Greg Millard as the new SAC of the El Paso Division, which serves New Mexico and West Texas.

Millard came to El Paso in October 2020 as Assistant SAC and had been serving as Acting SAC since Sept. 30, 2021.

In his 22 years with DEA, Millard previously served tours at the Office of Training in Quantico, Va., the Office of Chief Counsel, and as the Resident Agent in Charge of the Chiang Mai, Thailand, Resident Office.

Earlier in his career, he also was assigned to DEA’s offices in Austin, Tallahassee, and Miami.

Millard, who obtained his Juris Doctor from the University of Florida, was one of the original members of the Office of Chief Counsel’s Use of Force Unit, in which he trained agents on legal and policy issues relating to the use of deadly and non-lethal force. He continues to serve as an adjunct instructor in that unit.

Since I stepped foot in the borderland, I fell in love with this community. I look forward to the challenge of leading the division in countering the significant drug threats we see in the region, and we will do that through vigorous enforcement actions, robust community outreach, and prevention education programs. I thank Administrator Milgram for this opportunity. Greg Millard, DEA El Paso – Special Agent in Charge (SAC)

