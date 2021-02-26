DEA debunks popular drug myths

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – From May 2019 to May 2020, there was a record of more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also more than 1 million non-deadly overdoses in emergency rooms across the nation.

“Sadly, many of those deadly and non-deadly overdoses could have been prevented. Unfortunately, when it comes to overdoses a lot of people don’t have the right information. For example, many believe you can’t overdose on your first time using a drug or you develop a tolerance the more you use. Another is that you can’t overdose on marijuana,” said Carlos Briano, public information officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso division.

Briano said it is possible for people to take too much marijuana.

“This is especially the case with edibles since it’s difficult for the user to tell how much THC they are ingesting. Another tragic myth is that Naloxone, famously known as Narcan, can reverse all drug overdoses. But the truth is that not all overdoses can be reversed, especially if it involves the extremely deadly fentanyl,” he said. “Plus first responders have to be make it to the scene to help. Tragically, many users never call 9-1-1 because they are incapacitated or fear being arrested and refer to trying cold baths or showers, another false myth.”

Briano adds that while some people believe you can’t overdose on a medication that is prescribed to you, you can.

“The fact is that if a person takes a larger dose than the doctor prescribed, there is a risk of overdose. Opioids are powerful medications. We know they can be harmful or even deadly when used incorrectly. But don’t take my word for it,” said Briano.

You can read more about drug overdose myths at justthinktwice.gov.