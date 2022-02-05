EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the wake of Friday night’s De Soto Hotel fire, nearby business like The Reagan, Mac’s Downtown, and Luigi’s Pizza were first told that they could open their door to customers on Saturday morning.

Unfortunately that changed, as by Saturday afternoon, owners like Greg Wayne were told to keep them closed.

“Well, this morning they said we could open but we were just informed this morning that we have to close cause were in a fall zone if the building happens to collapse.”

The danger of the collapse also led to the utilities for Wayne’s establishment, as well as others around the hotel, shut off; leaving the owners unsure of when they can reopen.

Wayne said his staff has already prepared for the day’s work until they were notified of the situation.

“We don’t know when, were waiting for the gas to come on and we can’t really do much until the gas comes on, we have no hot water and those kinds of things so once the gas comes on, we’ll be able to operate.”

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. Until then, Wayne is hoping that he may be able to open doors on Monday.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.