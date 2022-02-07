EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 72 hours after the fire that severely damaged the historic De Soto Hotel in Downtown El Paso, officials say the scene has been returned to the custody of the owners and the investigation as to what caused the fire is underway.

The blaze broke out early Friday evening, tore through the century-plus old building and had fire crews battling the fire for almost three hours.

Investigators spent the weekend sifting through the rubble, collected evidence, reviewed footage and interviewed neighbors trying to determine the cause of the fire.

El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) officials tell KTSM that their investigation continues.

EPFD officials also addressed comments and questions regarding photos of someone in handcuffs, near an El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officer. According to officials, that arrest is not related to the fire.

