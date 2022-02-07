EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- History is written on the wall of the De Soto Hotel in Downtown El Paso for several local families.

El Pasoan Ceasar Cubillos watched flames threaten the memory of his grandfather, who is depicted in a mural on the side of the hotel.

“My grandfather passed away in 2015 so this was a way to visit him so to speak,” Cubillos said.

Ramon Perez, an El Paso Boxing Hall of Famer, has been illustrated on the mural of the De Soto Hotel since 2003.

He was a boxer from 1945-1955, went pro in 1950 and became a world champion, then inducted into the El Paso Boxing Hall of Fame.

When the De Soto Hotel caught fire Friday evening, Cubillos said his family members watched in suspense, hoping the building wouldn’t collapse.

“I’m getting emotional about an old building or wall, true, but this meant so much to my aunts, uncles, everyone,” Cubillos said. “It’s been standing for nearly 20 years, clearly it meant something to us we got used to seeing it.”

Cubillo’s fear is echoed by many around the Borderland, as the fire virtually destroyed the century-plus year old building.

The intensity and severity of the fire, burned through the roof and most of the upper floor. It took EPFD crews almost two hours to get the upper hand, with firefighters turning from the main fire to extinguishing hot spots, for the remainder of the battle.

