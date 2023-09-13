EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of people were seen protesting outside of the Little Kings and Queens daycare in East El Paso on Wednesday, Sept. 13, as the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) says they are looking into allegations of abuse and neglect at the facility.

Skylar Soto/KTSM 9 News

A DFPS spokesperson confirmed to KTSM on Wednesday the Child Care Investigations Division (CCI) is handling the case.

The spokesperson also said the department conducts investigations of abuse and neglect allegations at childcare operations where investigation results are then shared with the Department of Human Health Services (HHS) to determine if the center is in compliance with minimum standards.

KTSM has reached out to HHS to determine the current status of the daycare’s license and compliance.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.