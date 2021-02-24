Data age groups getting vaccinated in El Paso accidentally posted to City website

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is still unclear who exactly in El Paso is getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, on Tuesday a chart could be seen on ElPasostrong.org, the City’s COVID-19 dashboard, showing the age ranges and ethnic groups who have received the highest amount of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in El Paso.

A spokesperson for the City of El Paso explained that the chart was only a draft and was not supposed to be posted yet.

The draft chart shows that people ages 16 to 49 make up 41 percent of total vaccinations, with 60 percent of those females and 40 percent males.

KTSM 9 News asked the City of El Paso if those numbers are accurate.

“It’s still in the developmental phase, it might change dramatically; it might not change dramatically, we’re still working through any possible kinks in the data,” said Laura Cruz- Acosta, the strategic communication director for the City of El Paso.

El Pasoan Laura Gonzalez got her second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday at the El Paso County Coliseum. She told KTSM 9 News that she is 59 years old and has underlying health conditions. She added that she understands there are young people who have underlying health conditions too.

“We have to understand that a lot of the young, like I have two: I have one that has an underlying condition. He has asthma … so he has underlying and he’s only 23,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said she has been trying to register her son, but has been unsuccessful as slots fill up quickly.

Another El Pasoan, Bryanna Lopez, also received her second dose on Wednesday. Lopez is 22 years old and shared with KTSM 9 News that she does not have underlying health conditions.

“My mom registered all of us — I think she just went on UMC.com and registered all of my family,” said Lopez.

KTSM viewer Adrian Perez reached out to tell us that he has been having trouble registering his in-laws who are in their 70s, saying he received the vaccine at his job, but every time he tries to register his in-laws, it’s already full.

“I’m 47 years old. I heard people of 25 to 30 that have it and they have nothing to do with the health business — and don’t get me wrong; I’m happy they have it, but I think some people should have better opportunities to have it,” he said.

During this phase, people 65 and older and those 16 years of age and older with underlying conditions are eligible to register. However, you do not have to show any proof of underlying health conditions.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego urged the community to let those most vulnerable in the community to receive their vaccine first.

“I’ve been saying if somebody gets on the bus and it’s an elderly (person), then you get up and give them your seat. But, unfortunately, that’s not happening,” said Samaniego.