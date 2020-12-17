Dancing can’t do curbside pick up: How one local dance school is staying afloat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local dance school is dancing through the tough times, but still needs some help from the community.

Elite Academy of Dance had to shut down for several months during spring and summer, setting them back on paying bills.

“We don’t have the option of curbside delivery or curbside pick-up,” explained Pati Lara, owner and dance instructor, explaining that their only way of survival is if they can provide the service.

She said she applied for several grants, but explained how those often take a long time to come in and are usually not enough to cover the costs.

That is why she started a GoFundMe campaign to keep her girls dancing through it all.

Lara said Zoom classes are not the most popular because most of her dancers already have to deal with online learning.

“It’s their outlet, they’re stressed enough as it is, online school, the pandemic, it’s a release for them,” said Lara.

One of her students, 12-year-old Dove Rempfer, said dancing helps her release the emotions and feel more energized after a day of virtual classes.

Even though they are having smaller groups with social distancing and wearing masks, Lara said it is still better than not being able to dance at all.

