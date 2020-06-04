Dallas-based real estate company expanding in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Dallas-based real estate development company is planning on expanding in El Paso.

Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development said it plans on developing a new, speculative distribution center that will be located off of Rojas Drive near Interstate 10 and the Eastlake Boulevard interchange.

Officials said the location will give people easy access to U.S. 375 and the Zaragoza International Bridge. The bridge connects the U.S.-Mexico border of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua, Mexico.

When completed, the two-building complex, located at 12590 Rojas Drive, will offer nearly 370,000 square feet of leasable space, a news release said.

According to officials, each building will have a dedicated truck court and, combined, can accommodate parking for up to 292 vehicles and 42 outboard trailers. The buildings will feature concrete tilt-wall construction, 28- and 32-foot clear heights, LED warehouse lighting, skylights, ESFR sprinkler systems, and build-to-suit office space.

“El Paso’s industrial market drew our interest due to its low vacancy rate and meteoric rental rate growth. Further investigation revealed little spec building products and a lack of supply of well-located, developable industrial land. Add in the ingredients of the recently ratified United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the reshoring trend due to global trade disputes as well as supply chain disruptions from COVID-19, and you have the fundamentals necessary for a strong spec development market,” said Hunt Southwest President Preston Herold.

“Finding the right site with the winning combination of location and development feasibility was a long, arduous process, but with Rojas East Distribution Center, we can offer global companies a prime location for trade and distribution, a strong infrastructure network, and access to abundant, cost-effective labor,” he added.