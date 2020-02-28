Dairy Queen prepares to reveal new menu items in April

Photo courtesy of Texas Dairy Queen.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Texas Dairy Queen (TDQ) is preparing to roll out new menu items in late April to their 600 stores across the great state of Texas.

The addition of new food items is part of their “That’s What I Like About Texas” campaign, first launched in 2002, a news release by TDQ said.

This week, TDQ’s agency, shot a television spot in Lewisville, Texas featuring the new items which are a closely guarded secret.

According to the release, the mystery will be revealed when they announce the new menu items on Monday, April 13. 

For more information on the reveal of the new food items visit TDQ’s website at dqtexas.com.

