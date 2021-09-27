Dairy Queen introduces ‘cheesy steak fingers’ to menu

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week, Dairy Queen rolls out an update a DQ classic.

The beloved Texas treats and eats chain is introducing cheesy steak fingers to its menu that features a pepper jack cheese infusion.

“The Cheesy Steak Fingers are a must experience item before they disappear,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council. “Only found in Texas, we are confident the bold flavor of pepper jack cheese paired with our classic steak fingers will delights fans.”

The Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket is served with french fries, Texas toast, and a side of ranch.

DQ says the combo is only available for a limited time via drive-thru, pick-up, and take out. Diners can also order delivery and online, where available.

