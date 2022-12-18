EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — DACC was recently notified it will receive a grant of nearly $3 million for a project to support Hispanic and low-income students.

The grant, called Excelencia Project, will support DACC’s goals in increasing the number of Hispanic and low-income students who enter and succeed in college by providing resources to attain a college degree. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Education as part of its Title V Program, with funding in the amount of $2.9 million. These funds are to be used throughout a five-year period.

The funds will be used to increase access and retention rates for Hispanic and low-income students by increasing transfer rates, improving access to higher education through outreach to high schools, improving advising and intervention strategies, increasing the number of faculty trained in culturally responsive pedagogy, increasing the job placement rate of graduates in high demand fields, and more.

According to DACC, they currently serve nearly 73% of Hispanic students and are considered a Hispanic Serving Institution.