EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Kids and adults of all ages are invited to Doña Ana Community College (DACC)’s Halloween Festival for an evening of trick-or-treating and spooky activities.

The Halloween Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the DACC East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., inside the Student Resources Building. The free event will be hosted by the DACC Office of Admissions and Western Sky Community Care. In addition to trick-or-treating and community resources, there will be games, activities, and a haunted mansion.

“We’re excited to offer a memorable trick-or-treating experience to serve the children of our community. Our mission is to not only provide families with a safe place to play games and have fun, but also to provide our community with information regarding the resources available to them.” Theresa Nuñez, Admissions Advisor

