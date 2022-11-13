EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – DACC will be holding a blood drive Monday, Nov. 14, at its Espina campus. Donors can receive a free gift card and movie ticket just for donating.

The drive, held in collaboration with DACC’s Health Sciences Division and Vitalant Blood Donation, will start at 9:30 a.m. and last through 1:30 p.m. The drive will be located at the DACC Espina campus parking lot at 3400 S. Espina St. Donors can receive a $10 Amazon gift card and a movie ticket.

According to the American Red Cross, blood supplies go down near the holiday season, and the need for blood donation is great. All blood types are accepted at all donations. To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 16 years old, weigh 110 pounds, and be in good health. Eligible donors must be COVID-19 symptom-free for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

According to DACC, it takes about one hour to complete a donation and includes completing the health questionnaire, medical screening, and post-donation snacks and refreshments. The actual donation itself only takes 10 minutes. Each blood donation can help up to three people.

To register and make an appointment, you can click here.