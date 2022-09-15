EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Community College has received a $20,000 grant in order to continue a program which offers financial literacy for students.

The DACC Financial Wellness Program is sponsored by the grant which was provided by Wells Fargo. The program initially began in 2021, and it is known to offer resources and training for students regarding handling student debt. Part of the program includes a free non-credit online course that helps students create a working college budget, explore, discover and pursue new college funding sources. The program also utilizes campus and community resources, as well as engaging in smart spending/saving habits, while minimizing the need for student loans.

“This grant will allow DACC to expand student access to financial wellness and planning resources, as well as offer resources to the community. We are here to help students learn financial best practices and practically plan their futures.” Brad Mazdra, Director of Academic Advising.

