EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana Community College (DACC) campuses and centers will be closed for the upcoming winter holiday.

All centers and campuses will be closed beginning Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Jan. 1st. Campuses and centers will re-open for regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

DACC says they will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.