EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Union Pacific Industrial Careers Academy located at the DACC Sunland Park Center.
The new academy is to help Sunland Park and Santa Teresa residents further develop their skills and training for local employers. The academy is said to provide training in logistics, warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, and more.
The following courses will be offered through the academy:
- Certified Logistics Technician
- CDL Training
- Certified Technician Supply Chain Automation
- Certified Production Technician 4.0
- Digital Foundations/IC3 Certification
- Welding Fast-Track Certificate
- OSHA 10 training
- OSHA Forklift training
The courses include classroom activities, job-shadowing, company tours, and internship opportunities.
The Academy was made possible through a $350,000 grant by Union Pacific. This grant money also includes funding for student scholarships.
You can find more information by clicking on this link: Online Registration (asapconnected.com)
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
- 8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip
- DACC and Union Pacific holds ribbon-cutting for new workforce training academy
- CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges
- El Paso Chihuahuas unveil Marvel-designed logo for 2023
- Austin City Limits Music Festival ‘Survival’ Guide: Everything you need to know before going