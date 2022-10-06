EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In a new filing made by El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales in response to the petition that was filed in August to remove her from the office, she denies the allegations made against her.

In the document, it says the allegations made by the petitioner about Rosales of incompetency and official misconduct failed to show specific facts.

“Petitioner’s claims represent the latest salvo in the ongoing war against democracy that is raging in our country. The idea of losing gracefully has abandoned our collective consciousness. Where in our hearts humble acceptance once prevailed, vengeance now resides.” Section 11 of filing made by Rosales’s Attorney

KTSM 9 News found documents showing that Rosales’s Attorney was also the subject of a D.A. removal in Ellis County back in 2018.

In the new filing, it requests for the court to require the petitioner to pay $160,000 for security.

As we reported the petitioner who filed with the district clerk is local El Paso Attorney Omar Carmona.

A different court filing was made on Wednesday regarding the D.A.’s Offices alleging intimidation and impersonation of a Walmart shooting victim’s family member.

The filing was signed by attorney Justin Underwood who was appointed to represent the family of Alexander Hoffmann who died in the El Paso Walmart shooting.

Carmona who filed the petition to remove Rosales in August spoke with KTSM 9 News about the allegations regarding the Walmart shooting victim’s family and the D.A.’s Office.

“I thought what I had filed initially was enough to seek Ms. Rosales’s removal. But after reading this now more than ever before, it’s only re-enforced that this change has to be made at the top of the d-a’s office,” said Carmona.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.