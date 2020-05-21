CVS to conduct COVID-19 testing at three location sites in El Paso on Friday

FILE – In this May 30, 2019, file photo, a CVS store with the new HealthHUB is shown in Spring, Texas.Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they’re to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies’ favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume” of opioid prescriptions. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There will be additional COVID-19 testing on Friday, May 22 at three CVS Pharmacy locations across El Paso.

The locations are:

• 8041 N. Mesa Street, Suite A

• 1780 N Lee Trevino Drive

• 12051 Tierra Este Road

CVS Health will begin offering self-swab tests to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) criteria, including first responders, healthcare providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups (persons over 65 years of age and those with underlying medical conditions) without symptoms.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, nasal congestion, and loss of taste and/or smell.

Individuals must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

CVS said that testing will take place through the pharmacy drive-thru window; no testing will take place in-store. Testing results are expected to take approximately three days and will be posted on CVS’s Minute Clinic portal.

The days and hours of operation will vary per store and residents are asked to visit online to schedule an appointment. Employees participating in the test collection process will maintain their safety using personal protective equipment and follow sanitization protocols after each test.

CVS officials report that the pharmacy will accept insurance at the drive-thru test sites; and uninsured patients will be covered under a program funded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.