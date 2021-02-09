CVS Pharmacies pushing back COVID-19 vaccination distribution to ensure availability

About 6,500 stores including Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart are expected to administer COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — CVS Pharmacy announces a slight delay in its vaccination efforts.

CVS Health will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible populations at a limited number of CVS Pharmacy locations across 11 states. Vaccinations were originally scheduled to begin on February 11, but in order to ensure in-store availability, the start date has been moved to February 12.

We’re now administering the COVID-19 vaccine in select store locations across multiple states. Appointments are limited. Review your state’s guidelines on eligibility and check for availability. — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) February 8, 2021

Vaccines in a retail setting will be offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: (800) 746-7287. The scheduling system will open on February 11.

Individuals eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations are asked to use the appropriate digital channels or contact customer service to check for appointment availability, as opposed to contacting individual CVS Pharmacy locations. Because active stores will change regularly based on vaccine supply, CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating locations.

Did you know the COVID-19 vaccine is FREE to you? That’s right, it’s no cost with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured. Learn more about getting the vaccine: https://t.co/DLHyKe2yho pic.twitter.com/413h99YxOb — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) January 29, 2021

The scheduling system to book an appointment that was supposed to open up today has been bumped to Thursday.

CVS says it needs the extra few days to make sure its pharmacies will have enough vaccines available.

It’s still unclear which locations will offer the doses.