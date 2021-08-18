CVS is offering flu shots as fall season is just around the corner

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – As the country shifts focus on COVID-19 variants and boosters, CVS Health wants to remind people the importance of getting a flu shot this fall.

Patients can schedule an immunization appointment with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com. In addition, walk-in appointments are welcome at both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic throughout flu season.

Patients can easily make vaccination appointments at CVS Pharmacy by visiting CVS.com, through the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898.

“CVS Health has administered approximately 30 million COVID-19 vaccinations to date, in addition to more than 20 million flu and other vaccinations over the past twelve months,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy. “We have built a simple vaccination experience where customers appreciate the convenience and safety.”

To help safeguard the overall health of the community, patients are encouraged to stay current on all vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine, which continues to be readily available at CVS.

The CDC recommends that individuals get vaccinated early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.

