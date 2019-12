EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several customers in Central El Paso are without power Wednesday night, El Paso Electric said.

A power outage is affecting more than 300 customers. The outage map seems to be affecting homes and businesses in the Manhattan Heights district.

El Paso Electric said crews are on the way to restore power.

A cause for the outage is unknown at this time.

You can check to see which neighborhoods are affected by clicking here.