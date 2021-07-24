Current and former UTEP athletes to compete in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several past, present and future student-athletes from UTEP’s track and field program will represent their home countries at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and for some, this isn’t their first Olympic appearance.

Seven former and current student-athletes, one current student and a UTEP signee will compete in this year’s games across multiple events. One of the Olympians, Blessing Okagbare, previously claimed the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Okagbare will make her fourth Olympics appearance this year.

