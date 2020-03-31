Curbside recycling transitions to bi-weekly collection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In an effort to make the recycling program more efficient, El Paso’s Environmental Services Department will no longer be collecting recycling bins every week. Rather, curbside recycling will be every other week beginning Tuesday.

The City says they’ve been able to determine that trucks are running routes where less than half of the recycling bins are set out for collection and the majority of those containers placed on the curb are less than a quarter full. As a result, they’re shifting collections to every other week.

How to Check Your Collection Schedule

Check your collection schedule via the ESD Works for You app or by visiting https://www.elpasotexas.gov/environmental-services/innovative-recycling-improvements.

Customers who have questions about their schedules may contact the Environmental Services Department online at www.elpasotexas.gov/esd, by telephone at (915) 212-6000, or via email at ESDOutreach@elpasotexas.gov.