EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Curbside recycling is back. According to the City of El Paso, recycling routes will be phased in starting Tuesday.

However, not all routes will start the same week. Environmental Services said all customers should have the service restored by the week of Feb. 12.

To find your new recycling collection dates, visit https://citygovapp.com/elpaso_citizen_esd/home/schedule.htm.