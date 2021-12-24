Crushed Christmas averted: Disney to replace damaged gifts

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you don’t believe in Christmas miracles, you can always believe in Disney Magic.

On Thursday, we first shared the story of a family, whose Christmas was seemingly ruined after their souvenirs from Disney were destroyed when the luggage they were in fell off a Southwest Airline cart on the tarmac and were run over.

Sometime after our story aired, officials with Disney were alerted to the situation and quickly jumped in to help. The family tells us that an executive in charge of the Disney stores at the park reached out to them and said that all the gifts bought in the park would be replaced, wrapped and ready by Christmas morning.

Friday morning, a ‘Care Package,’ courtesy the Disney Store at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso showed up on their doorstep, to hold Kaila and her parents over until the replacement gifts arrive on Christmas day.

Kaila’s father shared that he’s eternally grateful and beyond happy that his daughter’s Christmas was saved.

“I cannot express my gratitude in words, I was speechless. I didn’t know what to say, my eyes watered up. I can’t believe the kindness and compassion that Disney has.” Kaila’s father

