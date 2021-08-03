Crosses carried with names of victims at Ponder Park Aug. 3 memorial

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On the two-year anniversary of the Aug. 3 mass shooting that killed 23, a memorial was held at Ponder Park, located just north of the Cielo Vista Walmart where the shooting occurred.

The memorial began with crosses being carried through the park with the names of the 23 victims who lost their lives.

Crosses with victims names are being carried through the park. pic.twitter.com/2SKIPb2k1e — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) August 3, 2021

Those crosses are set on stands with flowers, candles and balloons in front.

Pastor Michael E. Grady, whose daughter was shot at the store on Aug. 3, started the memorial out with a prayer.

The memorial, which was hosted by the Border Network for Human Rights, featured speakers calling for action against white supremacy, racism and xenophobia.

Speakers included Bishop Mark J. Seitz, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Everytown for Gun Safety, multiple elected officials and people who were in Walmart that day.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.