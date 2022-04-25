EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at Crosby Elementary School in Northeast El Paso early Monday morning.

The school, which is located near Irvin High School, has been vacant since June of 2021, and no injuries were reported.

However, this is the second time in the last three months that the school has caught on fire.

In January of this year, firefighters were called out after at least one classroom was fully engulfed in flames, which quickly spread to the roof.

Students who previously attended Crosby are now taking classes at the consolidated Archie Duran Elementary School.

Fire crews were able to get Monday’s blaze under control and remained on scene to check for hotspots. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Stay with KTSM 9 News for updates on this situation both on-air and online.