UPDATE: Woman shot, killed in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police said a 58-year-old woman was shot and killed at a West El Paso home on Wednesday.

Investigators said emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Metate Place around 6:35 p.m.

A family member found the victim, according to an EPPD spokesman.

Police said no one was in custody as of late Wednesday night, adding that it appeared no danger was posed to the neighborhood.

The department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the investigation.

