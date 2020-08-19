Crime Stoppers tip helps arrest Most Wanted fugitive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has played with a chip on his shoulder his entire life. Jones was under-recruited coming out of Burges High School in El Paso, he had to wait until the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to hear his name called out of UTEP, and not much was expected out of him at Packers training camp this time three years ago. The proud El Pasoan continues to prove the doubters wrong.

Jones will once again be playing with something to prove in 2020 despite leading the NFL is rushing touchdowns (16) and total touchdowns (23) including playoffs. However, the Packers came one win shy of the Super Bowl and then selected a running back (A.J. Dillon) with their second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.