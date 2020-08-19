Crime Stoppers tip helps arrest Most Wanted fugitive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A tip from Crime Stoppers of El Paso helped El Paso County Sheriff’s Office nab a man wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Joseph Williams was wanted for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against Household Member. The tip lead EPCSO Criminal Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit investigators to a home in the 500 block of Meade Court in Northeast El Paso.
Williams is being held without bond at the El Paso County Detention Center.