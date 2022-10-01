EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County have paid a cash reward after anonymous information led to the arrest of two men.

Joshua Lopez, who was wanted by the FBI and the LCPD, was arrested on September 16, 2022, in Las Cruces. Lopez was wanted in connection with an armed shoplifting of a Las Cruces home-improvement store on July 27, 2022 followed by a high-speed chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting. Lopez was shot in the confrontation with police and taken to El Paso for his injuries. He then left the hospital on his own and was at large until an anonymous tip was provided to Crime Stoppers. Sabino Paez, who was also wanted by Las Cruces Police on an unrelated charge of Aggravated Battery on a Household Member with a Deadly Weapon, was also captured at the time of Lopez’s arrest.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County’s Board of Directors approved a cash

reward for the anonymous tipster, who provided information which led to these arrests. Anyone with information on a crime or wanted persons can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-

8477.

