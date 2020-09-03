Crime Stoppers of El Paso launches new PSA to shine spotlight on unsolved murder cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso (CSEP) has announced a new monthly public service announcement called, “Crime Files.”

Officials said the segment will focus primarily on open murder cases and will dive deeper into the investigation in hopes of generating new leads on violent crimes.

“El Paso Police Detectives will share information about the case in hopes that an anonymous hero may provide information that can help take an open case to a successful conclusion,” officials said in a news release.

The first case featured will be the shooting of Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr., also known as T.K., who was an aspiring local rapper.

According to EPPD, Kinard was shot and killed on January 26, 2019, near a house party that he was attending in Northeast El Paso.

“Crime Files” will be produced by Axess Multimedia and will include reenactments of the crime.

The release will be on the first Wednesday of every month and posted on to the CSEP website and social media accounts.

For more information about Crime Stoppers of El Paso, visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.