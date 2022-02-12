EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man held up a westside convenience store with a knife this past week and now Crime Stoppers of El Paso, as well as the El Paso Police Department are asking for help in identifying the armed robber through the Crime of The Week.

According to police, in the early morning of Monday, December 20, 2021, at 12:56 A.M., the unidentified suspect walked into the Circle K store located at 2200 N. Mesa.

The man approached the counter and asked the clerk about a machine used to count money. At that moment the suspect was holding a knife and demanded money from the business. The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen northbound on Mesa. El Paso police department







Photos courtesy EPPD

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’8”, has a fade type of hair cut and combs it to the right side, has a medium complexion, and wore hoop earrings on both ears.

On the day of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a blue bandana on his face, a light gray sweater, dark gray color pants or sweats, black athletic shoes, and a black backpack with pink zippers.

Anyone with information on the identity of this armed suspect should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

Callers will remain anonymous and, if the tip leads to an arrest, caller may qualify for a cash reward.

